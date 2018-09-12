AD
September 12, 2018 Weather Forecast

By Big Island Now
September 12, 2018, 5:00 AM HST (Updated September 12, 2018, 5:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Flash Flood Watch issued September 12 at 4:41AM HST until September 14 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

    Hilo

    Overnight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after 7am. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

    Wednesday Night: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 70. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

    Kona

    Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.

    Waimea

    Overnight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Wednesday: Scattered showers before 7am, then showers likely after 1pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Wednesday Night: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Kohala

    Overnight: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Wednesday: Frequent showers, mainly after noon. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 71. Windy, with a south southeast wind 20 to 25 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    Wednesday Night: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 55. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    South Point

    Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

    Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 79. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Puna

    Overnight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Wednesday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 87. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    Wednesday Night: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

    Waikoloa

    Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

    Image: NOAA

    Looking Ahead

    Updated watch/warning/advisory section below to remove tropical storm warnings for Kauai County and to issue wind advisory for that area.

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

