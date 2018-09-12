September 12, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday September 19: Swell from Tropical Storm Olivia will peak today, rising to warning levels along east facing shores. A small northwest swell is expected to fill in late today and peak Thursday. A small south swell is likely over the weekend, with another small northwest swell expected late in the weekend and early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ENE wind swell in the morning builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Choppy, strong sideshore current with SE winds 20-25mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNE wind swell for the morning going more SSW during the day.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 15-20mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high S ground swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting NNW 15-20mph in the afternoon.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high S extra long period swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy in the morning with S winds 10-15mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT