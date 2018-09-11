September 11, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Warning issued September 11 at 3:29AM HST until September 12 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 87. Windy, with a north northwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 69. Windy, with a north northwest wind 25 to 28 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Windy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 59. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 65. North northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Windy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 67. Windy, with a north northwest wind 24 to 26 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Tropical storm conditions possible. Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 86. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

Trade winds will increase in strength starting Tuesday afternoon and shift to a more northerly direction as Tropical Storm Olivia moves closer to the islands. Significant threats for Tropical Storm force winds with higher gusts will impact the islands from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Chances for heavy rain are increasing starting Tuesday night and lasting through Thursday morning as Olivia passes through the Hawaiian Islands. Expect strong winds and heavy flooding rain threats to gradually decrease from east to west across the state starting on Thursday night. Drier trade wind weather returns for the weekend.

