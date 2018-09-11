September 11, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday September 18: Swell from Tropical Storm Olivia will gradually increase through today and is expected to significantly increase this evening into Wednesday as Olivia nears the state. Surf is expected to rise into solid advisory levels through Wednesday and possibly to warning levels tonight into Wednesday along east facing shores. A small northwest swell is expected to fill in late Wednesday and peak Thursday. A small south swell is expected over the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high ENE ground swell for the morning with occasional 1-3′ overhead sets. This rotates more NE and builds to well overhead high in the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with NW winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell for the morning going more SW during the day.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 20-25mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW ground swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ENE medium period swell with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

