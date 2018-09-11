One Dead as Result of Kamuela Murder-Suicide Incident

Hawaiʻi Island police report that at 8:47 p.m., Saturday evening, Sept. 8, 2018, South Kohala Patrol officers responded to an address on Kanehoa Street in Kamuela for a report of a possible murder-suicide incident. The incident was reported by a third-party on the mainland.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the suspect, later identified as Thomas Lional Woods, had barricaded himself and his 91-year-old father within the residence. Woods was heard making verbal threats that he was going to kill his father. Officers were subsequently able to contact Woods and take him into custody without further incident. He was transported to the South Kohala Police Station.

Woods father was located within a bedroom of the residence, bound and with life-threatening injuries. HFD rescue responded to the scene and transported the elderly male to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital in critical condition.

Detectives with the Police Department’s Area II Juvenile Aid Section, Domestic Violence Unit are continuing this investigation which has been classified as an attempted Murder in the Second-Degree.

At 12:50 a.m., Sunday morning, Sept. 9, while in police custody, Woods was found unresponsive within a temporary cell at the South Kohala Police station. Police personnel immediately began CPR and summoned HFD Rescue. Woods was taken to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital where he remained in critical condition. He was pronounced dead later Sunday night.

Police have initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation in connection with Woods death. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

As is standard practice in any police-involved death, the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area II Criminal Investigation Section will conduct an investigation into the death and the circumstances leading to it, and the Office of Professional Standards will conduct an administrative investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident on Kanehoa Street or may have other related information to contact Officer Sheldon Nakamoto at (808) 326-4646, ext. 303, or at sheldon.nakamoto@hawaiicounty.gov.