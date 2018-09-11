ID Wanted for Surveillance Photos in Connection With Hilo Theft

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking the public for help in identifying the person whose image was captured on surveillance cameras in connection with a theft from a Hilo store.

On Saturday, March 17, 2018, an adult male removed a cellular phone from a Hilo store display rack and left the store without paying.

The male party is described as having a medium complexion, mustache and a light beard and was wearing an “aloha” hat and a black Volcom shirt, black jacket and denim jeans.

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of this person in the photo to call the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Alric Dalere at (808) 961-2213.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.