HPD Responds to Ocean View Structure Fire

The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in at 92-1824 Ocean View Parkway in Ocean View on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.

First-responders arrived at 10:15 p.m. to find a single-story, steel construction, 10-by-10-foot building with “minimal fire load” and small, active burning inside of structure.

A long, narrow driveway was inaccessible by vehicle; the property was set back approximately 450 feet.

Total loss of contents inside the structure.