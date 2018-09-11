HPD Arrests 22 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of Sept. 3 through 9, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 22 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 783 DUI arrests compared with 791 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1.0%.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 1 7 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 7 185 Puna 5 174 Ka’ū 0 18 Kona 8 321 South Kohala 0 67 North Kohala 1 8 Island Total 22 783

There have been 849 major accidents so far this year compared with 924 during the same period last year, a decrease of 8.1%.

To date, there were 19 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 21 fatalities, compared with 24 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 20.8% for fatal crashes, and 19.2% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.