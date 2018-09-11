Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor 9-11 Victims

At the direction of the president of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the U.S. flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i.

The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset.

This action will mark Patriot Day, in honor of the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and those who so nobly aided their fellow citizens in America’s time of need.

The president calls upon the people of the United States to participate in community service on Sept. 11, and to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies, remembrance services, and a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (2:46 a.m. HST) to honor those who perished in the attacks.

The president’s proclamation can be downloaded here.