Big Island Furlough Inmate Escapes

A Hawai‘i island furlough inmate made an unauthorized exit from the Hale Nani Reintegration Center early this morning, Sept. 11, 2018.

Michael Blanco was seen walking out of the furlough center unauthorized just before 2 a.m. Security staff told him to stop, but he ran. They pursued him but were unable to capture him. The Hawai‘i Police Department was notified.

Blanco is 42-years old, weighs 190 pounds and is 5’9” tall. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Blanco has community-custody status. He is serving time for Promotion of a Dangerous Drug. His next parole hearing was scheduled for December.

If you see Blanco, call 911.

Hale Nani, HCCC’s reintegration program, is an open dorm-style building located in Panaewa. Hale Nani offers offenders reintegration services and a work release program for sentenced inmates who will be released on the island of Hawaii.