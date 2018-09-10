Zip4Puna Fundraiser, Sept. 15

Hawai‘i residents and visitors can help the Puna community continue its recovery efforts at the #Zip4Puna fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by Umauma Falls Zipline & Rappel Experience in Hakalau.

All proceeds from ziplining that day, along with proceeds from the giant swing, will be donated to Hope Services Hawaii to assist households displaced by the Kilauea lava eruptions.

KWXX/B93/B97 radio and Pu‘u Honua O Puna are also sponsoring this daylong event.

To support #Zip4Puna, reserve your zip at UmaumaExperience.com or (808) 930-9477.

Monetary donations may be made online.

“We’re honored to be able to support those who were affected by the eruptions,” said John

McCollum, Umauma Falls Zipline & Rappel Experience’s general manager. “Guests can zip

with local community leaders who helped in the recovery effort and the first 300 guests will

enjoy free hotdogs and beverages. We’re also accepting canned goods, clothing and household

items that day for Pu’uhonua O Puna.”

A special kama‘āina event rate is available to Hawai‘i residents.

All zipping guests will experience nine long lines with two miles of fabulous zipping over 14 waterfalls, a suspension bridge, ocean views and more; the first four lines are exciting dual lines. This unique zip lining experience is ideal for ages 4 and older.

The Umauma Falls Zipline & Rappel Experience was voted “The Best Zipline in East Hawaii” for

seven consecutive years because of its experienced and friendly staff, breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, beautiful waterfalls, lush rainforest and the unique triple-tier falls. They have also received the Certificate of Excellence from Trip Advisor for providing “consistently great service” and receiving consistently great reviews.

Umauma Falls Zipline & Rappel Experience is located at 31-313 Old Māmalahoa Highway.