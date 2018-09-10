South Hilo Crime Report: Aug. 31–Sept. 6, 2018

Hawai‘i Police Department’s South Hilo Community Police responded to six burglaries, two vehicle break-ins and four vehicle thefts over the seven-day period from Friday, Aug. 31 through Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.

None of the four vehicles were recovered by the time this report was published.

The complete list of crime locations and dates are as follows:

6 BURGLARIES

On Aug. 31 between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a condo on the 1800 block of Kalanianaole Street and removed two iPads with accessories from within without permission. Between Sept. 2 at 9:30 p.m. and Sept. 3 at 7:20 a.m., an unknown suspect(s) entered a B&B on the 300 block of Ponahawai Street and removed cash from a bedroom table and cash from within a purse without permission, while parties were sleeping within the room. On Sept. 3 between 7 and 9:30 p.m., an unknown suspect(s) entered a hotel room on the 100 block of Banyan Drive and removed us currency from a purse that was located on the bed. Between Sept. 4 at midnight and Sept. 5 at 10 a.m., unknown suspect(s) had entered a storage room at an establishment on Rainbow Drive without permission. Five louvers were removed; however, nothing within appeared to be tampered with or stolen. Between Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. and Sept. 6 at 10 a.m., unknown suspect(s) entered an apartment located on 300 block of Kauila Street and removed various items from within. On Sept. 5 at 2:30 p.m., unknown suspect(s) entered and damaged a maintenance shed in the 100 block of Banyan Drive (located off of Kamehameha Avenue). No items removed from the shed but items were moved within the shed.

3 VEHICLE BREAK-INS

On Sept. 1 between 1:45 and 4:45 p.m., unknown suspect(s) broke the rear driver’s side window to a vehicle while it was parked on Waianuenue Avenue above Akolea Road. The unknown suspects(s) reached into the window and removed a wallet with contents from the rear seat of the vehicle without permission. Between Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. and Sept. 2 at 1 p.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a vehicle parked unattended in the 1300 block of Ululani Street. No items were removed. On Sept. 2 between 6 and 6:20 p.m., while vehicle was parked unattended on Kalanianaole Street near Lokoaka Street, unknown suspect(s) broke the rear passenger’s-side window. No items were missing or removed.

4 VEHICLE THEFTS

On Aug. 31 at approximately 2 a.m., the victim loaned his 2015 black Hyundai bearing license plate SSN613 to a 24-year-old male acquaintance who failed to return it at the agreed upon time of 4 a.m. on Aug. 31. The victim attempted to contact the man multiple times, but the vehicle was never returned. On Sept. 3 between 1:30 and 6:30 a.m., unknown suspect(s) removed a silver 2017 Toyota Tacoma, bearing license plate ZFZ089 from a residence on Waenakonu Street. On Sept. 3 between 7:22 and 7:27 a.m., unknown suspect(s) stole a blue 1994 Toyota Hilux extra cab pickup, bearing license plates HHC080 while at the Hilo Walmart. Between Sept. 3 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 4 at 7 a.m., unknown suspect(s) removed a 2001 Toyota Corolla bearing Hawai‘i license plate HAX127 while it was parked on Ohai Street.

HPD NOTE TO BIG ISLAND RESIDENTS AND VISITORS

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hawai‘i Police Department asks motorists to drive safely.

Feel free to share this information with your families and friends who may not reside in or be covered by a local neighborhood watch or other association.

The HPD asks residents and visitors alike to take the role as an observer: Watch for suspicious activity and notifying the police. You can make a difference.

Anyone wanting to start or be part of a neighborhood watch in their area should contact one of the South Hilo Community Police officers at (808) 961-8121.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Emergency: 911

Non Emergency: (808) 935-3311

Crime Stoppers: (808) 961-8300

Vice/Drug tip hotline: (808) 934-VICE (8423)

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.