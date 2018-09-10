September 10, 2018 Weather Forecast

Tropical Storm Warning issued September 10 at 4:58AM HST until further notice by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 1am. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 67. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light east wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light east northeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. West northwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 65. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a light north northeast wind becoming east 12 to 17 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 12 to 17 mph becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

Light to moderate trades have returned and will hold through Monday, then gradually increase as Hurricane Olivia begins to approach the state Monday night into Tuesday. The latest forecast from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC) has Olivia moving through the eastern end of the state late Tuesday into Wednesday as a tropical storm, then passing south of Oahu and Kauai Wednesday into Thursday. Expected impacts for each island through this period can be found in the local hurricane statements and the latest CPHC advisories. A wet pattern with gusty trades will likely hold Thursday through Friday as Olivia continues westward and away from the state. A drying trend appears likely from east to west Friday through the upcoming weekend.

