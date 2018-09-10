September 10, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday September 17: Swell from Hurricane Olivia will gradually increase through Tuesday and is expected to significantly increase Tuesday evening into Wednesday as Olivia nears the state. Surf is expected to rise into the solid advisory levels Tuesday and Wednesday and possibly to warning levels Tuesday night into Wednesday along east facing shores. Currently, exposed north facing shores are seeing swell from former tropical cyclone Norman. This swell is expected to fade into Tuesday. A small northwest swell is expected to fill in late Wednesday and peak on Thursday. Otherwise, a small, long-period southwest swell will provide a small bump to south facing shores into Tuesday. Another small south swell is expected over the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high E ground swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

North West

Surf: Knee high SW ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. The swell shifts to the N and fades a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

Surf: Knee to waist high SW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Shoulder to head high ENE ground swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

