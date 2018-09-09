Utility Terrain Vehicle Stolen in Pāhoa

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a utility terrain vehicle stolen Sept. 7 or 8, 2018, between 2 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.

The vehicle was removed from Route 130 near the 9-mile marker in Pāhoa.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Officer Daniel Ulrich at the Pāhoa Police Station (808) 965-2716 or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.