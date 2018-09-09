South Hilo Bridge to Close for Repair

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation will continue emergency repairs to Kapue Bridge on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in South Hilo on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. The emergency work on Sept. 10 will require a full closure of the highway at mile marker 6.5 (Kapue Bridge) as a concrete pumping truck is stationed to make repairs to a bridge footing that suffered significant scour during Tropical Cyclone Lane.

The closure is anticipated to take three hours between noon and 3 p.m. During the full closure, motorists will be detoured to Papaikou Mill Road. Vehicles with a gross vehicle weight above 10 tons (20,000 pounds) will not be able to use the detour as the bridge on the county road has a weight limit of 10 tons. For reference, most passenger vehicles have a gross vehicle weight of two tons.

Work is weather dependent. Should the emergency repairs end earlier than anticipated, or require more time, updates will be provided over HDOT’s social media accounts: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation/ and https://twitter.com/DOTHawaii.