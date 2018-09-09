September 09, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Looking Ahead

Light and variable winds will likely hold today over most areas as former Hurricane Norman tracks northward and away from the state. Clouds and showers will favor interior and leeward locations this afternoon, then shift back to the typical windward and mauka locations tonight through Monday as light to moderate trades return. Hurricane Olivia is forecast to approach the islands from the east Monday into Tuesday, then quickly move through the eastern end of the state late Tuesday through Wednesday as a tropical storm. Impacts associated with Olivia for each island will be highly dependent on the final track it takes near or over the islands. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for Olivia from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center at www.prh.noaa.gov/cphc.

