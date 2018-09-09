Obituary Notices: Week of Sept. 9, 2018

Jess Alana Ridao

September 8, 1974 – August 31, 2018

Jess Alana Ridao, 43, of Kahukuloa, passed away on August 31, 2018. He was born on September 8, 1974 in Wailuku, Hawaii.

He graduated from St. Anthony High School. He enjoyed hunting, riding horses and fishing. His greatest joy was spending time with his son, friends and family.

Jess is survived by his son, Chance Iokepa; parents, Reynaldo Ridao (Pat Bermudez-King) and Jo-Ann Texeira Ridao; sister Maile (Jon) Viela; Niece, Jrae Viela and his nephew, Jai Viela. He was predeceased by his nephew, Jrew Kupono Viela.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 9 a.m. at St. Anthony Church in Wailuku. Mass begins at 11 a.m. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haiku. Online condolences may be made at:www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com

Larry K.L. Wong

May 1, 1948 – August 29, 2018

Larry K.L. Wong, 70, of Wailuku, passed away on August 29, 2018 in Wailuku. He was born on May 1, 1948 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

He served in The U.S. Air Force for 21 years, and was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 13 years. His favorite activities were gardening, fishing, playing the ukulele, and traveling. He was an active member of Kahului Union Church and served as a board member of the Wailuku Parkside Association.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Judie, former daughter-in-law Cindy Kitahara, and his faithful companions, Tai Chi, Ilima, and his absolute favorite dog, Sadie. He is also survived by his brothers Austin (Martha) Wong, Jimmy (Van) Wong, Eric (Malcolm) Wong, and his sister, Sally Wong.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, H.K. (David) and Alice (Nakasone) Wong, his son, Larry Wong, Jr., and his brother, Steven Wong.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 9 a.m. at Kahului Union Church. A Celebration of Life service begins at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. The family requests aloha attire and flowers be limited to lei only.Online condolences may be made at: www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com.

Randolph Castro

December 10, 1945 – August 28, 2018

Randolph is survived by his sons, Randolph (Digna) Castro Jr., Lambert (Phyllis) Castro; daughter, Kenny Drummond; brothers, Glen Castro, Alfred Castro Jr; sisters, Geraldine Kaiwi, Germaine Navarro; grandchildren, Aukai, Lono, Kekua and Kea Drummond, Strano, Alton, Victoria Rose and Chance Castro; two great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his wife, Victoria Kama’i; son, Vinton Castro; brothers, Melvin Castro, Len Castro; sisters, Brenda Smith, Emojean Lau.

Public service over urn will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, September 14, 2018. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Maui Veteran’s Cemetery.

A second Memorial Service will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018. Service will begin at 11 a.m. at Pu’uiki Church in Hana. Reception will follow at the church hall.

Maile Hanson

July 7, 1989 – August 26, 2018

A loving daughter, sister, auntie & friend, Maile Elizabeth Hanson, passed away on Sunday, August 26th, 2018. She was born on July 7th, 1989 in Franklin, Tennessee. She is survived by her parents, Eric & Sandra Hanson; brother, Miles Hanson; sisters Amber Garcia and Jaydean Forlines; nieces & nephews Puili, Cadence, Alicia, Emily, Isabella, Kainalu, Maika and Elijah; and numerous family members and friends. Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Kahului; 125 W. Kamehameha Avenue, on Saturday, September 15th, 2018 with visitation from 8:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. and service to begin at 10:00 a.m. We love you Maile girl, now and eternally and are sustained by the knowledge that we will see you again.

Arvid Theorine

September 23, 1942 – August 25, 2018

Arvid V. Theorine, 75 of Mt. View, passed away on August 25, 2018 at Pohai Malama. He was born on September 24, 1942 in Colorado. He was a Navy Veteran and Computer programmer.

Stephen Nikaido

Stephen Nikaido, age 52, passed away on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at Baldwin Beach Park in Pāʻia. He died doing what he loved most–camping, fishing and enjoying time with his family. He was born on May 17, 1966 in Pāʻia and was a resident of Wailuku.

Stephen is survived by his wife Kalani (Ho), his 6-year old son Nainoa, 5-year old daughter ʻOlena, two adult children, Nick and Shelby, two brothers, Reynold and Harvey, and his extended family, the Kealoha ʻOhana of Pāʻia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sarah and Masayuki.

Stephen graduated from Maui High School in 1984. He was a loving husband, devoted father, and loyal friend who shared a radiant smile with everyone he met. He was a successful entrepreneur and talented farmer who was committed to caring for the beloved lands of his birth. Stephen had a very kind heart and sweet soul and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A viewing will be held at Ballard Mortuary, 440 Ala Makani St, in Kahului, from 9 to 11 am on Saturday, September 15. A Celebration of Life Luʻau is scheduled for 5 to 9 pm that evening at Hale Nanea, 69 Amala Rd, in Kahului. The family requests guests wear casual aloha attire.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Nikaido Keiki Education Fund, 530 Akolea Place, Wailuku, HI 96793