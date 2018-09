No Tsunami Threat From 7.0-M Kermadec Quake

Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018: PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER, EWA BEACH

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 0619 PM HST 09 SEP 2018

COORDINATES – 32.4 SOUTH 178.5 WEST

LOCATION – SOUTH OF THE KERMADEC ISLANDS

MAGNITUDE – 7.0 MOMENT

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA, A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAI‘I.

Preliminary Report

Magnitude 6.9

Date-Time

10 Sep 2018 04:19:02 UTC

10 Sep 2018 16:19:02 near epicenter

9 Sep 2018 17:19:02 standard time in your timezone

Location 31.842S 179.333W

Depth 111 km

Distances

708.2 km (439.1 mi) NE of Ngunguru, New Zealand

728.6 km (451.7 mi) NE of Whangarei, New Zealand

757.2 km (469.5 mi) NNE of Whakatane, New Zealand

767.9 km (476.1 mi) NNE of Tauranga, New Zealand

773.6 km (479.6 mi) NE of North Shore, New Zealand