September 08, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued September 08 at 3:25AM HST until September 08 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 95. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light east wind.

Saturday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. East wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

Light and variable winds will continue through Monday as Tropical Storm Norman tracks northward and away from the state. Clouds and showers will favor interior and leeward locations each afternoon through Monday. Hurricane Olivia is forecast to approach the islands from the east early next week, then quickly move through the eastern end of island chain Tuesday night through midweek as a tropical storm.

