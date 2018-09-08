September 08, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday September 15: The current swell, generated from Tropical Cyclone Norman, will continue to subside and turn out of the northeast today. Advisory level surf is expected along exposed east facing shores through this afternoon. Another east swell from the westward advancing Hurricane Olivia is forecast to begin arriving on Sunday and will continue to build through early next week, possibly bringing warning level surf back to east facing shores by mid week. The surf forecast surrounding the Hurricane Olivia swell will be highly dependent on track and intensity. A small long period southwest swell will provide a small bump to south facing shores from Sunday night into Tuesday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW extra long period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SW extra long period swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high SSE medium period swell for the morning going more SSW and building into the stomach to shoulder range in the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

