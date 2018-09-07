Tickets on Sale for PAC Dance Collective

The third University of Hawai‘i at Hilo Performing Arts Center Dance Collective concert will return on Friday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

This one-night-only dance concert brings together new and experienced choreographers and dancers from Island Dance Academy, Center Stage Dance Alliance, Paradise Performing Arts Center, N2 Dance and the UH Hilo Dance Department to name a few.

“Each year, we grow just a little bit more, adding to the foundation that was laid the previous year and expanding upon that,” said Dori Yamada, producer for the Dance Collective.

Several years ago, Yamada came up with the idea of creating a platform to bring together talent from all over the dance community in order to share resources, ideas, energy and space together.

“It’s been exciting to see more submissions from younger choreographers this year,” said Yamada. “They bring their unique perspective and movement through some very thought provoking pieces. But we all build on the groundwork of those who came before us and add to that legacy. It is what keeps art interesting and relevant and connected.”

Lawrence Mano, a long-time dancer and choreographer at several studios and a graduate of UH Hilo, will present his last Dance Collective piece before moving to the mainland to pursue a career in dance.

“Being able to express myself through my choreography and being able to showcase the results of our training are some of the reasons I enjoy participating in the Dance Collective,” Mano said. “I love that it strives to involve the entire Big Island dance community, whether they belong to a

studio, dance for the UHH or dance independently, everyone is welcome.”

“This is a an exceptional event that brings together Big Island choreographers from various dance backgrounds,” added Lee Dombroski, theatre manager of the Performing Arts Center. “And in keeping with our mission to offer significant educational and diverse cultural opportunities and to foster an environment where the exchange of cultural and artistic ideas and co-curricular activities are encouraged, the choreographers are given absolute freedom of artistic expression in presenting their works.”

The proceeds from this event will go toward providing dance opportunities for our island community and perpetuating this event.

Tickets are open seating and priced at $20 for general admission and $10 for UH Hilo/Hawai’i CC students (with a valid student ID) and children up to age 17.

Tickets are available by calling the UH Hilo Box Office at (808) 932-7490 or online.