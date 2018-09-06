VIDEO: Small Flows Observed Within Fissure 8 Cone

VIDEO: A close-up view of the small cone forming on the floor of crater within Fissure 8 on Sept. 5, 2018. By this morning, Sept. 6, bits of molten lava emitted from the cone every few seconds had built it up to an estimated height of around 10 to 13 feet. VC: USGS HVO

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, U.S. Geological Survey, issued an update on Kīlauea’s activity on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at 9:10 a.m.

On Kīlauea Volcano’s Lower East Rift Zone (LERZ), a small amount of incandescence was visible from the Fissure 8 cone for a brief period overnight.

Small lava flows have been observed within the Fissure 8 cone; however, none extend outside the walls of the cone. Bits of molten lava emitted from the cone every few seconds had built it up to an estimated height of around 10 to 13 feet.

VIDEO: An Unmanned Aircraft Systems overflight yesterday (September 4, 2018) showed a small cone on the floor of the crater within Fissure 8. The cone formed as lava erupted from an opening on the surface of the flow that covers the crater floor. VC: USGS HVO

There is no change in overall activity from observations over the past several days.

Seismicity and ground deformation remain low at the summit of Kīlauea Volcano. Earthquakes activity continues on faults located on Kīlauea’s South Flank; these are aftershocks of the magnitude-6.9 earthquake in early May.

Tiltmeters in Kīlauea’s middle East Rift Zone have recorded small amounts of inflationary tilt, which may be a sign of refilling of the rift zone. The current rates are much smaller than those measured during the period of major eruptive activity and are not changing rapidly.

Sulfur dioxide emission rates at the summit, Puʻu ʻŌʻō, and LERZ are drastically reduced; the combined rate (less than 1,000 tons per day) is lower than at any time since late 2007. SO2 emission rate measurements from LERZ vents measured on Sept. 5 were below 20 tons per day, close to the detection threshold of the measurement technique.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) continues to closely monitor Kīlauea’s seismicity, deformation, and gas emissions for any sign of reactivation, and maintains visual surveillance of the summit and LERZ. HVO will continue to issue daily updates and additional messages as needed.