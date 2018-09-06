September 06, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Warning issued September 06 at 3:32AM HST until September 07 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with a northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Frequent showers. High near 70. Windy, with a northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 54. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a north northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a north wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 67. North wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A moderately strong surface high far north of the islands will continue to move south for the next 48 hours. Hurricane Norman is forecast to pass northeast and north of the islands over the weekend, thereby interrupting the trades. Hurricane Olivia will approach the islands from the east early next week.

