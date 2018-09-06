September 06, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday September 13: A large east swell generated by Hurricane Norman is expected to peak later today. The east swell will then gradually decline and shift to a northeast direction from Friday into this weekend. Hurricane Olivia could produce another large east swell, which may bring surf to advisory or warning levels early next week. Otherwise, small south and southwest swells will maintain small background surf along south facing shores through early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Well overhead high ENE ground swell with occasional double overhead high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with WNW winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high S ground swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Overhead high ENE ground swell with occasional double overhead high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

