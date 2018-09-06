Mobile App Shows Where to Find an EV Fast Charger

Electric vehicle drivers will now be able to use the Hawaiian Electric mobile app to find where Hawaiian Electric Companies’ fast charging stations are located. The app now includes other new features for customers of Hawaiian Electric, Maui Electric and Hawai‘i Electric Light such as direct access to electric bills and the ability to start, stop and move electric service.

Hurricane Lane brought a more than ten-fold month-over-month increase in downloads as the app can be used by Hawaiian Electric customers to view or report an outage. At the touch of a finger, customers can also access quick links to services like paperless billing and receive instant alerts on utility work or weather-related events that may affect their day.

The fast charger locations and other customer service functions are useable by customers of all three companies. Electric vehicle drivers can now access an interactive map to find any of the company-owned fast charging stations across the islands we serve. The map allows users to find a fast charger nearby and learn about the charger type and location, as well as driving instructions.

The Hawaiian Electric Companies have 13 fast charging stations available in public locations across our service territories with plans to expand soon to Punalu‘u on Hawai‘i Island, Waimalu on O‘ahu, and Kaunakakai on Moloka‘i. These fast charging stations allow an EV driver to charge faster than at typical charging stations throughout the islands.

The Hawaiian Electric mobile app, making it faster and easier to retrieve the information customers need, is available for free on the Apple App and Google Play stores.

More information is available online.