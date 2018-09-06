Kailua-Kona Man Reported Missing

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bhajan Manu Morris, 37, who has been reported missing.

He was last seen in the Kailua-Kona area on, Aug. 30, 2018.

He is described as about 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with a medium build, blue eyes, short brown hair and a mustache.

Anyone who may have any information about Morris or his whereabouts is asked to call the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.