The County of Hawai‘i reports that paving continues on Highway 19 between Hilo and Pepe’ekeo on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.

This work is expected to last until 8 p.m. this evening, and will continue Friday, Sept. 7, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes if possible.