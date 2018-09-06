HDOT: Campaign Signs Prohibited on State Right-of-Way

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation reminds the public that outdoor advertising is prohibited on the state right-of-way, which includes political campaign signs placed on overpasses, fencing, sign posts and poles.

Unpermitted signs will be removed and stored for two weeks for the owner to retrieve. Signs that are not picked up will be disposed of.

The state law prohibiting the installation of signs is Hawai‘i Revised Statutes Chapter 264, Part V. Text of the law can by clicking here.

The removal of outdoor advertising along state highways is also in line with the federal Highway Beautification Act of 1965. More information on the Highway Beautification Act of 1965 can be found by clicking here.

To report an illegally placed sign in HDOT jurisdiction, contact the following Highways Maintenance Hotlines and follow the voice prompts: