September 05, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday September 12: A large east swell generated by Hurricane Norman will gradually increase throughout the day today and will continue to rise through Thursday. The east swell will gradually decline and shift to a northeast direction from Friday into this weekend. Hurricane Olivia could produce a reinforcing east swell, which may provide a boost in surf along east facing shores starting Sunday. Otherwise, small south and southwest swells will maintain small background surf along south facing shores through early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Well overhead high E ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high S medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Head high E ground swell for the morning with occasional 1-3′ overhead sets. This builds to well overhead high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 10-15mph. This becomes Semi clean/textured for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

