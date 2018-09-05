No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 6.7-M Japan Quake

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports an earthquake in the Hokkaido Japan Region occurred at 8:07 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2018.

The earthquake had a reported magnitude of 6.7.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports there is no tsunami threat to the island of Hawai`i.

Preliminary Report

Magnitude 6.6

Date-Time

5 Sep 2018 18:07:59 UTC

6 Sep 2018 03:07:59 near epicenter

5 Sep 2018 07:07:59 standard time in your timezone

Location 42.708N 141.932E

Depth 31 km

Distances

26.1 km (16.2 mi) ESE of Chitose, Japan

28.1 km (17.4 mi) ENE of Tomakomai, Japan

42.2 km (26.1 mi) SE of Kitahiroshima, Japan

50.9 km (31.5 mi) ENE of Shiraoi, Japan

62.1 km (38.5 mi) SE of Sapporo, Japan