HPD Searching for 75-Year-Old Man

By Big Island Now
September 5, 2018, 3:56 PM HST (Updated September 5, 2018, 3:56 PM)
The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Richard Eugene Carvalho, 75-years-old who has been reported as missing.

Richard Eugene Carvalho

He was last seen in the Honoka‘a area on, Aug. 24. He is described as about 5-feet-9-inches, 150 pounds, slim build, gray and white hair with a full white beard.

Anyone who may have any information about Carvalho or his whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Kayne Keli’i at (808) 961-2378 or Kayne.kelii@hawaiicounty.gov.

