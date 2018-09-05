HPD Searching for 75-Year-Old Man

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Richard Eugene Carvalho, 75-years-old who has been reported as missing.

He was last seen in the Honoka‘a area on, Aug. 24. He is described as about 5-feet-9-inches, 150 pounds, slim build, gray and white hair with a full white beard.

Anyone who may have any information about Carvalho or his whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Kayne Keli’i at (808) 961-2378 or Kayne.kelii@hawaiicounty.gov.