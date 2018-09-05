HPD Charges Hilo Man in Connection With Series of Burglaries

The Hawai’i Island Police Department has charged a 24-year-old Hilo man with multiple offenses in connection to a series of burglaries in the South Hilo District.

On Thursday night, Aug. 30, at 8:15 p.m., after conferring with prosecutors, police charged Sanvin Silem with three counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, one count of first-degree theft, one count of second-degree theft, one count of third-degree theft, three counts of fourth-degree theft, one count of second-degree criminal trespass, one count of fourth-degree criminal property damage, one count of fraud use credit card, one count of theft credit card, one count of possession confidential information, and one count of Identity theft. Total bail for Silem was set at $179,000, and he made his initial court appearance in South Hilo District court last week on Friday, Aug. 31. Silem was also charged for an outstanding warrant of arrest.

Police conducted followup investigations at several businesses and residences in the South Hilo district after they were able to link a series of burglaries to Silem that were reported in the Industrial Area and the Waiakea area, which occurred between, July and August.

Anyone who may have any information about these incidents is asked to call Community Policing Officer Keith Simeona at (808) 961-2350 or email him at keith.simeona@hawaiicounty.gov.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.