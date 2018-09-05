HPD Arrests 26 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of Aug. 27, through Sept. 2, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 26 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 761 DUI arrests compared with 757 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.5%.

There have been 827 major accidents so far this year compared with 898 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7.9%.

To date, there were 19 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 21 fatalities, compared with 24 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 20.6% for fatal crashes, and 19.2% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: