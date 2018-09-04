September 04, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued September 04 at 3:33AM HST until September 07 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 69. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Occasional showers. High near 86. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind around 9 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 67. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Occasional showers. High near 85. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. North northeast wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the morning.

Looking Ahead

Trade winds will strengthen slightly into Wednesday before diminishing later in the week. A muggy air mass will continue today, keeping windward showers more active and heavier than normal. Less humid air will move over the islands tonight and Wednesday, and windward showers will decrease in coverage and intensity. Hurricane Norman is forecast to pass northeast of the islands later in the week, and may bring a slight increase in windward showers on Thursday. Otherwise, light winds and limited rainfall are expected beginning Friday, then continuing through the weekend.

