Informational Meetings to be Held About Hwy 130

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, Highways Division invites the public to participate in two Public Information Meetings for the Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road Improvements Project.

The purpose of each meeting is to provide a project update for the community, as well as to provide information on proposed road improvements, phasing and next steps.

The first meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m at the Kea‘au Community Center located at 16-186 Pili Mua St. in Kea‘au.

The second meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility located at 15-3022 Kauhale St. in Pāhoa.