Hurricane Norman Update: High Surf Advisory for Big Island

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center reports that as of 11 a.m., Hurricane Norman was 690 miles E of Hilo with sustained winds of 80 mph moving west at 14 mph.

The National Weather Service reports that east facing shores of Hawai‘i Island, from Cape Kumukahi to Upolu Point, are under a high surf advisory. Surf will continue to build and could reach a Warning level overnight and through tomorrow. Winds may also increase in localized areas through Thursday.

Due to the forecasted weather conditions, the following public safety measures and recommendations are now in effect:

Boat owners should take measures to secure their vessels until the danger passes.

Oceanfront residents are urged to be on alert for high and dangerous surf conditions.

Complete preparations before nightfall.

Be prepared as conditions can change rapidly

More information on hurricane preparedness can be found here.

Civil Defense is monitoring the storm and will keep you informed of any changes that may affect your safety. Do take this time to assure that family emergency plans are updated.