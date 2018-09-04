Hospice of Kona Opens New Grief Center in Hōlualoa

For years, West Hawai‘i residents seeking support, understanding and education on how to manage the emotions surrounding the death of a loved one have found help with Hospice of Kona’s many bereavement services.

On Friday, Sept. 7, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., during Hōlualoa’s monthly “First Fridays,” there will be an open house to introduce Hospice of Kona’s Maluihi Grief Center and its bereavement support team.

The center is located on Māmalahoa Highway in Hōlualoa Village, just south of Hōlualoa Elementary School. Parking is very limited; open house attendees may park in front of, or across from, the Holualoa Japanese Cemetery. The center is available by appointment only by contacting info@hospiceofkona.org or calling (808) 324-7700.

“We’re so excited to provide a comfortable, home-like setting for those needing grief support,” said Laura Varney, Hospice of Kona CEO. “We’ve developed the center to be a place where bereaved people connect and heal.”

The center, named for Elizabeth Maluihi Lee, a cultural historian and one of Hawai‘i Islands “living treasures,” is located in the historic Nakamaru Farmhouse. Bereavement services include: