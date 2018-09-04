Business Center to Offer Excel Basics Workshop

The West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center and NELHA will offer an Excel Basics workshop on Wednesday, Sept.12, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Hale Iako, 73-970 Makako Bay Drive, Kailua-Kona, on the NELHA (OTEC) Campus.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

The primary objective of this class is to make Excel a useful tool for your business. The workshop will start at the very beginning. This is specifically for those who have little to no experience with Excel.

The workshop will offer the basics and shortcuts. Attendees will leave with the examples provided in class, so they can refer back to the tips and tricks.

As a group, workshop attendees will create inventory lists, a tracker for income and expenses, and custom invoices.

Bring your computer with Excel already downloaded to this hand-on class. Computers will not be available at the class.

Registration is $20 and space is limited. Register online, click on the “Events/Workshops” link on the homepage, or call (808) 333-5000 for more information.

The Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network is dedicated to driving the economic sustainability of Hawai‘i by assisting businesses to form, grow and thrive.