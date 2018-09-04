Brown Water Advisory Issued for Hilo & Coastline

The Hawai‘i Department of Health has issued a Brown Water Advisory for Hilo Bay, and up the Hāmākua Coast to Laupahoehoe on Hawai‘i Island. Heavy rain has resulted in storm water runoff entering the waters of the eastern coast of Hawai‘i Island.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown, you are advised to stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.