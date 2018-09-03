September 03, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Increasing trade winds today as a trough near Kauai moves west away from the islands. As the trade winds become established, expect an increase in windward showers, but the trades may be light enough to allow sea breezes to bring afternoon clouds and a few showers to leeward areas today. Trade wind showers are expected to diminish Wednesday as Hurricane Norman draws closer to the islands. Current forecasts anticipate that Norman will turn before reaching the islands, and if this occurs, light winds will prevail late in the week and into next weekend.

Hilo

Labor Day: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 69. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Occasional showers. High near 86. Light east wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Labor Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 8 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Labor Day: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Labor Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Labor Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Labor Day: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 67. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Occasional showers. High near 85. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Labor Day: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light east wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.