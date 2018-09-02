September 02, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday September 09: A small south-southwest swell will fade into Monday. A combination of choppy short-period surf and a small swell from Miriam will keep the surf up along east facing shores through early this week. This swell will become reinforced by a larger east swell from distant Hurricane Norman Tuesday through midweek. Surf will likely exceed advisory levels Wednesday and potentially near warning levels into the latter part of next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with E winds less than 5mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

