Queen Lili‘uokalani Festival Set for Sept. 8

The He Hali‘a Aloha No Lili‘uokalani Festival, Queen’s Birthday Celebration has been set for Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lili‘uokalani Gardens Park in Hilo on the Island of Hawai‘i.

This year’s festival is being coordinated and sponsored in part by the Friends of Liliʻuokalani Gardens, a nonprofit organization developed to assist Hawai‘i County with the gardens.

The Culture & Education Division of Hawai‘i County invites all to come and celebrate as we honor the last reigning monarch. Come experience the culture, history, demonstrations, hands-on activities and the unique blending of our Island people.

The daylong festival includes music, hula, arts, crafts, food, demonstrations, children’s games and cultural activities.

Entertainment throughout the day will include Christy Lassiter, Cymber Lily Quinn, Taishoji Taiko, Komakakino with Hālau Haʻakea a Kala, the Waiakea Ukulele Band, Puna Taiko and Ben Kaili with Kanakapila.

Hula is the major focus of the festival and each year. Festivities are kicked off with a mass hula featuring more than 250 dancers scattered throughout the park performing a the traditional mele.

Dancers from throughout the state will perform together, symbolizing the queen’s vision to share the Hawaiian culture with the rest of the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other special activities and demonstrations include Japanese tea ceremony, a jumping castle and water slide, coconut weaving, Hawaiian printing and stamp pads, Hawaiian herbs, Hawaiian crafts, and children’s coloring activities designed to provide historical information about the garden.

Community and educational organizations will be on hand to offer information on available services for families on Hawaii Island.

A bountiful variety of local foods will be available for purchase. “All kine” mouth-watering plate lunches, wontons, poke bombs, poi balls, baked goods, shave ice, popcorn, cotton candy, smoothies, floats, vegetarian specialties, acai bowls, baked goods and other “ono-licious” grinds will be available for purchase. There is something for everyone’s palate.

Admission to the festival is free of charge.

Additional public parking is available at the Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium and KapohoKine

Adventures will provide free shuttle services from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lihiwai Street from Banyan Drive to Isles will be closed Friday morning through 6 p.m. Saturday.

The County of Hawai‘i is proud to partner with the Liliʻuokalani Trust, Pacific Media Group, Hilo Fire Extinguishers, Blue Hawaiian Helicopters, Grand Naniloa Hotel, KWXX, Honolulu Skylark Productions, CJ Promotions, the Hawaii Tropical Flowers Council and the Friends of Liliʻuokalani Gardens to present this cultural experience as a gift to the residents and visitors of Hawai‘i Island.

More information can be obtained by calling the Culture & Education Division of Hawai‘i County at (808) 961-8706.