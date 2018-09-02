Obituary Notices: Week of Sept. 2, 2018

Marlene Rea

October 7, 1932 – August 31, 2018

Marlene’s husband, Jim, left us in Sept. of 2015. They enjoyed an active 20 plus years of retirement here in paradise (golf & bowling). Most of all, the Aloha of this place has embraced us.

Marlene was surrounded in her last days by the most awesome friends and family. She will now gratefully join Jim. Thanks to so many, including Hospice Maui.

Edward Nishihara

April 7, 1920 – August 29, 2018

Edward Herman Nishihara, 98, of Wailuku passed away on August 29th, 2018 in Kahului under the care of Islands Hospice. He was born on April 7th, 1920 in Paia. Edward was a Veteran of the United States Army and a member of the infamous 100th Battalion. He also was a retired Captain at the Wailuku Fire Station. Edward is survived by his wife of 72 years, Marie Nishihara; Predeceased by son Edward Nishihara Jr., sisters Josephine Nishihara and Frances Tavares. Survived by son Kevin (June) Nishihara; daughter, Francine (Rowan) Lee; and brother, Richard “Noosh” (Phyllis) Nishihara. Along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at St. Anthony Church in Wailuku. Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Urn burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Maui Veterans Cemetery. The family requests no flowers.

Wendell Keawe Castillo

April 23, 1948 – August 28, 2018

Wendell Keawe Castillo, 70 of Kahului, passed away on August 28, 2018 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on April 23, 1948, in Peahi, Maui. He was a graduate of Lahainaluna High School and earned a Degree in Carpentry at UH Maui College.

Wendell was a Vietnam Army Veteran. As a Specialist 4, he received The Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces in Vietnam, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Expert Badge (M16), Parachutist Badge w/2 Overseas Service Bars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and a Vietnam Service Medal w/2 Campaign Stars.

He is survived by brothers Pablo Castillo, Jr., Anthony (Barbara) Castillo and sisters Kamaile Sombelon, Millie (Conrad) Razo, Angela (Steve) Waskey and sister in law Ethel Castillo of Ewa Beach, Oahu; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Pablo Castillo, Sr., Mabel Aiwohi Castillo Fuerte, brother Andres Castillo, Sr. and sister Roberta Julian Yagi.

Funeral services to be held on Friday, September 7, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului. Visitation at 8:30 a.m., services at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at Makawao Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Andrew Velasco Paet

October 11, 1963 – August 24, 2018

A loving father, son, brother & uncle, Andrew Velasco Paet, 54 of Kahului, Maui, had passed away on Friday, August 24th, 2018. He was born on October 11th, 1963 in the Philippines.He was predeceased by his father Maximo Fontanilla Paet and brother Joventino “Ben” (Linda) Paet.

He is survived by his mother, Venancia Velasco Paet; son, Aundre Jerrell “AJ” (Maricel Asayo) Paet; siblings, Soledad Vinoray, Cely (Maximo) Parilla, Lucy (Ramon) Manlansing, Lawrence “Larry” (Stacey) Paet, Martin (Sheri) Paet, Roger (Mary Jane) Paet & many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church on Friday, September 7th, 2018 from 6:30 p.m. with prayer service to begin at 7:00 p.m. Services will continue on Saturday, September 8th, 2018 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

Wilmet Lorenzo

January 8, 1928 – August 23, 2018

Services to be held at Pahala Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Saturday, September 15, 2018. Visitation 8:00am-10:00am. Mass to follow. Casual attire.

Richard Paglinawan

September 18, 1940 – August 21, 2018

Services to be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 8:00am. Mass at 10:30am. Burial to follow at 12:00pm Veteran’s Cemetary II

Ronald Kenolio

April 9, 1953 – August 17, 2018

Ronald Pomaikai Kenolio, Sr., 65 of Lahaina, Maui, passed away on August 17, 2018 peacefully surrounded by loving family. He was born on April 9, 1953 in Wailuku, Maui to the late George and Abigail Kenolio. Public viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. with service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Final viewing at 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Waiola Church in Lahaina on Saturday, September 8, 2018.He was predeceased by his son, Christopher Lee Kaniela Kenolio; daughter, Leolani Kuulei Kenolio. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Kenolio; son, Ronald Kenolio, Jr. (Krim); daughters, Mikahala Kenolio, Anela Gordon (Sean), Leiana Domingo (Dallas), Kahealani Poepoe (William); siblings, Herbert Kenolio, Sr. (Eloise), Abigail Ho‘opi‘i, Cyrilla Kealohanui (Helio – predeceased); grandchildren, Kahi, Ikaika, Krisa-Ann, Jacob-Ryan, Kiakahi, Joshua, Myka, Kaleila, Shyla, Kasen, Noa, ‘Ale‘a, Maka‘ala, Ka wae‘ana, Ho‘ilina, Kaleokani, Kuulei, Leimana, Shyrae, Buggaz, Khailehyah, and 6 great grandchildren.The Kenolio Family would like to express a heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Hospice Maui for their compassionate care of Ronald.

Robert Rediske

May 18, 1937 – August 15, 2018

Robert Gilbert Rediske, of Kamuela, passed away on August 15, 2018 in Kamuela. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on May 18, 1937. Robert served our Country as an officer in the Navy and worked as a Realtor on the Kohala Coast since the early 80’s. He loved Hawaii and was always full of Aloha.

He is survived by ex-spouse Annie Rediske; son Kai (wife Nina) Rediske of Kamuela; and sister Jean Schlosser of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Private services will be held.