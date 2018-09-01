September 01, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East wind 11 to 14 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead

A weakening trade wind pattern will prevail through the holiday weekend, with clouds and passing showers mostly favoring windward and mountain areas. Increasing moisture combined with strengthening trade winds may cause more widespread showers over the state beginning Monday night and Tuesday. Hurricane Norman is forecast to move into the Central Pacific basin late Monday night, but it is much too early to determine if Norman will have any direct impact on Hawaii during the middle and later part of next week.

