Road Projects Scheduled for Labor Day Weekend

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation State Highways reports several Labor Day Weekend roadway projects on the Big Island. Use alternate routes if possible. State Highways crews are working to repair damages from the storms and earthquakes. The report came in on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at 7:30 a.m.

SOUTH HILO

Lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile marker 2.45 to 9.78 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waia‘ama stream Bridge on Saturday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 4, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving.

VOLCANO

Twenty-four hour/seven-day-a-week lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 11) alternating lanes, both directions between mile marker 30 in the vicinity of Volcano National Park due to cracks in the road due to volcano activity.

NORTH HILO

Lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile marker 21and 22.5 in the vicinity of Malua Gulch on Saturday, Sept. 1, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for rock scaling and landslide debris removal.

Lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile marker 26 and 27 in the vicinity of Laupahoehoe Gulch on Sunday, Sept. 2, from 7 to 10 a.m., for rock scaling and landslide debris removal.

Lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile marker 28 and 29 in the vicinity of Kawailii Gulch on Sunday, Sept. 2, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for rock scaling and landslide debris removal.

NORTH KOHALA

Lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 270) in both directions between mile marker 26, 25.6, 26.4 and 28.4 on Monday, Sept. 3, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for rock scaling and landslide debris removal.

Avoid this area and take detours where possible. You will be kept updated on this closure.