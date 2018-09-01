Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center Hosting Workshops in September

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center will host three workshops during September 2018 including a free brown bag talk for business owners to provide constructive feedback, basic mediation training and caregiver training.

Dates and details are as follows:

“Four Key Steps in Providing Constructive Feedback” with Malati Marlene Shinazy

Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018

Noon to 1:00 p.m.

Free (walk-ins welcome)

Office of the Prosecuting Attorney

655 Kilauea Avenue, Hilo, HI 96720

In this interactive talk, discover why it is important to provide constructive criticism and the four key steps for lifting the “dread.”

“Ask a supervisor or business owner how s/he feels about giving constructive feedback, more often you’ll hear an emphatic, ‘I dread it!’,” said Malati. “Sixty percent of employees report they do not receive enough feedback and 25 percent receive none at all.

Malati Marlene Shinazy has been a talent and organizational development, diversity and inclusion strategist for more than 20 years. Based in Hilo, Malati specializes in helping managers learn critical skills to grow their employees and become exemplary leaders—individuals that employees want to follow. She is a certified facilitator of The Leadership Challenge Workshop and author of the book Listening to Millennials: 56 Priceless Tips for Managers.

Basic Mediation Training with Diane Petropulos & Catherine Lampton

Saturdays & Sundays, Sept. 22, 23, 29 and 30, 2018

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$325 (group discounts & individual need-based scholarships available)

Add $15 for attorneys seeking 6 CLE credits + 1 Ethics credit

Hilo – exact location provided to registrants

Download Application Form

People in conflict often focus on each other as the problem. Mediation helps people focus on the issues so they can work together to solve the issue. Over four days, learn the process of mediation and how to apply advanced communication skills such as active listening, summarizing and rephrasing, and using open-ended questions to help parties resolve differences.

This 32-hour interactive training is for anyone who wants to communicate more effectively in personal or professional relationships, become a better negotiator and problem-solver, and increase their value in the workplace.

To register or inquire about a scholarship, contact Erika at (808) 935-7844 ext. 1 or erika@hawaiimediation.org.

Connecting with Others through Dialogue

Kona

Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018

12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Hilo

Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018

9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Waimea

Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018

12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This caregiving workshop is free to attend. Pre-registration is required.

This workshop is for any individual serving as a caregiver to a parent, grandparent, spouse, friend, or person with special needs. The workshop will discuss common struggles, share resources in the community, and teach positive communication skills to improve the well-being of the patient. The session includes facilitated dialogue with other caregivers, a positive communication webinar, interactive exercises and helpful resources.

To register for the Kona and Waimea workshops, contact Gina at West Hawai‘i Mediation Center at (808) 885-5525 ext. 3 or gtumasone@whmediation.org. To register for the Hilo workshop, contact Majidah at Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808) 935-7844 ext. 3 or majidah@hawaiimediation.org.