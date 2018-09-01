Life Care Center of Hilo Leader Receives Award

Life Care Centers of America honored Mark Mann, executive director at Life Care Center of Hilo, with one of two President’s Awards for its Mountain States Division.

The presentation was made on Monday, Aug. 27.

The President’s Award recognizes distinguished service in a long-term healthcare management role. The Mountain States Division includes 30 skilled nursing and rehab facilities in Colorado, Hawai‘i, New Mexico and Wyoming.

Mann was praised for his positivity, enthusiasm and creating a culture of caring and community dedication. He serves as a role model and not only establishes best practices at the building but also wants to share them with other Life Care buildings so they can excel, too.

During the recent eruption of Kīlauea, Mann and his wife took in an associate and her family who were displaced from Leilani Estates. The family stayed with them for a month until they could find a new home.

“Mark has demonstrated professional skill and compassion in dispatching his responsibilities to the associates, residents and families he serves,” said Beecher Hunter, Life Care president. “He has uniquely demonstrated a leadership style for others to emulate. This is a distinguished award to receive because it goes to the heart of our mission.”

Fifteen President’s Awards are presented annually to leaders of overall successful facilities or organizations within Life Care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Life Care Center of Hilo is located at 944 W. Kawailani St.

Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide healthcare company. It manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states. For more information about Life Care, visit lcca.com.