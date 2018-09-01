19th Annual Queen Liliʻuokalani Festival Returns Sept. 2

The 19th annual He Haliʻa Aloha No Liliʻuokalani festival celebrating Queen Liliʻuokalani’s birthday will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8, at Liliʻuoakalani Gardens in Hilo. This year’s event will mark the late monarch’s 180th birthday on Sept. 2.

The festivities will happen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include children’s games and activities, crafts and demonstrations, live entertainment, tea ceremonies, food trucks and more. Hula hālaus from around the island will perform live dance as part of the celebration’s signature event. Moses Kahoʻokele Crabbe and hālau will offer a hula lesson at the park between 10:30 a.m. and noon. Live performances will include Ben Kaili & Kanakapila, Christy Lassiter, Taishoji Taiko, Komakakino, Puna Taiko, Waiakea Ukulele Band and Cymber Quinn.

The event is free to attend and sponsored by the County of Hawaiʻi Parks and Recreation Department’s Culture and Education Division, Liliʻuokalani Trust and Friends of Liliʻuokalani Gardens with support from the Hawaiʻi Tropical Flower Council, KAPA and KWXX radio.

Other upcoming events at Liliʻuokalani Gardens include: