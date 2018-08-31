USS Chicago Changes Hands

The Navy reports that the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Chicago (SSN 721) held a change of command ceremony at the historic USS Bowfin Submarine Museum & Park in Pearl Harbor, on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.

Cmdr. Chance Litton relieved Cmdr. Brian E. Turney as the commanding officer of Chicago.

The ceremony’s guest speaker, Capt. Dave Soldow, assistant deputy director for Regional Operations on the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Washington D.C., praised the crew and Turney for their drive and commitment.

“In Submarining nothing matters but the crew’s will to succeed … Only the collective will to overcome obstacles, move forward and succeed is what matters,” said Soldow. “That’s what Chicago has done here led by her skipper, Cmdr. Brian Turney.”

Turney thanked his crew and credited them for the ship’s success during his tenure.

“As great as this tour has been, I know that I have many people to thank for helping me along this path,” said Turney. “I would not have made it here without your help.”

Turney credited the boat’s chief’s mess with showing him what it meant to be a submariner and commended the crew for their innovation and determination through deployments and their time in the shipyard.

Turney ended his remarks by telling the crew that their memory will remain with him forever.

“I know that you will continue to get better every day and make yourselves ready and lethal,” said Turney. “The adversary should take pause knowing that the warship Chicago is once again ready, and the fleet will soon be regaining one of its best.”

During the ceremony, Capt. Paul Davis, commander of Submarine Squadron Seven, presented Turney with a Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding service as commanding officer of Chicago from April 2016 to August 2018.

Following his tour aboard Chicago, Turney will report to Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, Hawai‘i.

As Litton assumed command of Chicago, he thanked Turney for turning over a great warship and incredible crew.

“I want to thank the officers and crew of Chicago,” said Litton. “You have worked so hard to get our ship back in the fight, and we are almost there. You have shown me your optimism for the future and your desire to achieve great things. My real honor and privilege is getting to be your shipmate while we get back to sea and defend our nation.”

Chicago was commissioned September 27, 1986, and is the Navy’s 34th Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine. Measuring 360 feet long and displacing more than 6,900 tons, Chicago has a crew of approximately 140 Sailors. Chicago is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.